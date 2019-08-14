Fire forces residents out of west end apartment
Fire broke out an apartment building in west Edmonton in the early morning hours of Aug. 14, 2019. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 5:33AM MDT
Dozens of people were forced out of their homes early Wednesday morning after fire broke out at a west end apartment building.
Emergency crews were called around 2:30 a.m. after fire broke out at an apartment at 101 Avenue and 162 Street.
Firefighters could be seen battling the blaze from the roof.
Edmonton transit buses were brought in to a nearby parking lot to accommodate residents.
Police closed off 162 Street between 102 Avenue and Stony Plain Road while firefighters work on the blaze.
This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.