Fire guts hotel in Daysland, Alta
The back of the Daysland Hotel and Liquor Store can be seen as fire consumes the building. (CREDIT: BARBIE SNELL)
CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 8:12AM MST
The Daysland Hotel and Liquor Store has been destroyed by fire. Minimal information is available about the fire, but photos show orange flames and smoke shooting into the sky from the building.
Daysland is about 150 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.
More to come…