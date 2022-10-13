Fire in south Edmonton caused $1M in damage
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says a blaze in Mill Woods earlier this week caused $1 million in damage.
The fire broke out at a home under construction at 18 Street and 18 Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
Crews arrived on scene around 6 a.m., but the fire was not declared out until 2:50 p.m.
Two homes in the lock-up stage of construction and two homes in the early stages of construction were complete losses as a result of the fire.
EFRS says there were also about a dozen exposures to neighbouring homes and construction trailers with varying degrees of damage.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
