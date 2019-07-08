Fire in south Edmonton forces evacuation of nearby homes
A home in south Edmonton suffered serious damage after a fire on July 8, 2019. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 9:26AM MDT
Crews are on scene at a house fire in south Edmonton.
Firefighters were called to 47 Street and 32 Avenue NW around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
The blaze did serious damage to both floors of the house.
Several nearby homes were evacuated because of the fire.
There is no word yet on a damage estimate. No injuries have been reported.