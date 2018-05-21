An apartment building in west Edmonton had to be evacuated Monday afternoon, after a fire started in one of the suites.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said the fire started just after 1 p.m. in the basement suite of an apartment on 100 Avenue and 154 Street.

Crews had the fire under control within 20 minutes, and officials said the fire was mostly contained to one suite.

The entire building was evacuated as a precaution, and no injuries were reported.