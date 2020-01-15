Fire on Groat Road: Vehicle blaze causes traffic tie-ups
Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020 8:11AM MST
A vehicle fire on Groat Road on Jan. 15 caused flames and smoke to shoot into the sky. (Credit: @Jauchau3)
EDMONTON -- A vehicle fire on Groat Road is causing traffic tie-ups.
The fire is on Groat Road between 102 Avenue and the Groat Road Bridge.
Flames can be seen shooting into the air from the fire, and a witness tells CTV News Edmonton that he could feel the heat from the fire as he passed by in the opposite direction.
This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.