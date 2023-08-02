Fire put out at downtown Edmonton house
Edmonton firefighters spray water at a two-storey house at 95 Street and 103 Avenue on Aug. 2, 2023.
Firefighters were called to a house fire in central Edmonton early Wednesday morning.
The blaze at a two-storey home at 95 Street and 103 Avenue was reported around 5:35 a.m.
In total, eight units were dispatched.
The crews had the fire out just before 7 a.m.
Officials did not say if anyone was at home at the time or how the fire started.
At 8 a.m., some crews were still at the scene.