

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton Fire Rescue was called to put out a fire in the city’s river valley Saturday night after receiving a report that a nine-kilogram propane tank was set on fire.

Fire Station Captain Garry Buckle said “a sizeable fire” was burning when firefighters arrived at the scene near Dawson Park.

Although the fire was under control around 9:30 p.m., Buckle said its location in the river valley required an all-terrain pumper and some bush-whacking on the part of crew members.

According to the captain, there were no injuries, but some people were seen leaving the location as crews arrived.

Buckle told CTV Edmonton the fire had likely been intentionally set at a homeless camp.​