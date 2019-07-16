Two homes under construction were damaged by fire on Tuesday night.

Crews were called to 75 Avenue and 112 Street around 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, one house was on fire and flames had spread to a second house.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The fire was out by 2:15 a.m.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

A damage estimate has not been released.