Fire tears through RV dealership north of Grande Prairie
Published Sunday, May 31, 2020 5:10PM MDT
Fire broke out at McGovern RV on May 31. (Credit: William Vavrek)
EDMONTON -- An RV dealership in the Grande Prairie area was damaged by fire on Sunday morning.
It broke out just before 8:30 a.m. at McGovern’s RV and Marine in Clairmont.
About 30 firefighters were called in to battle the blaze.
Officials say large propane tanks posed a challenge for firefighters.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.