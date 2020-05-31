EDMONTON -- An RV dealership in the Grande Prairie area was damaged by fire on Sunday morning.

It broke out just before 8:30 a.m. at McGovern’s RV and Marine in Clairmont.

About 30 firefighters were called in to battle the blaze.

Officials say large propane tanks posed a challenge for firefighters.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.