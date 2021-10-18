Fire that destroyed church north of Edmonton deemed suspicious: RCMP

EDMONTON -

A church north of Edmonton has been completely destroyed by fire, police say.

On Friday around 9 a.m. Red Earth Creek RCMP responded to a structure fire at a church in Peerless Lake, Alta.

According to RCMP, the building was a total loss when they arrived on scene.

At this time, police believe no one was harmed in the blaze, but it is being investigated as suspicious.

RCMP noted the fire may have started around 6 a.m. on Oct. 15.

Peerless Lake is about 487 kilometres outside of Edmonton.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Red Earth Creek RCMP at 780-649-3992 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.