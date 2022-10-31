Fire that destroyed home under construction in south Edmonton deliberately set: EFRS

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has confirmed that a blaze that destroyed a home under construction earlier this month was deliberately set.

Fire broke out at the home at 18 Street and 18 Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 11.

By 7 a.m., the house had burned to the ground.

Several nearby homes suffered cracked windows and melted siding.

Investigators estimate the damages at $1 million.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.