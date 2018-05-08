It’s believed a fire that destroyed a Sherwood Park home started on the outside deck late Monday night, officials with Strathcona County Fire said.

Crews were called to the home on Appleton Road at about 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters arrived to find the home was completely engulfed in flames, and the inside of the house was unstable.

Officials said everyone inside the home to escaped safely, and the residents inside the homes beside and behind the house evacuated on their own.

The 21 firefighters had the blaze under control quickly, officials said, but the house is a total loss.

A neighbouring home and a house across the street were damaged by the fire.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, but was treated and released from hospital.

An investigation into the cause was still underway Tuesday afternoon, although officials believe the fire started on an outside deck.