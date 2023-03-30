Firearm incident at north Edmonton medical clinic being investigated as robbery
No one was injured in what police are calling an armed robbery at a medical clinic in north Edmonton on Wednesday.
Police say a male entered the Evansdale Medical Clinic at 82 Street and 144 Avenue shortly before 1:50 p.m. with what appeared to be a firearm.
An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said investigators are looking into what, "if anything," was stolen.
The male fled the scene on foot.
No descriptions of him were provided.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
