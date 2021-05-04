EDMONTON -- Five people were charged when they allegedly tried to flee a traffic stop and pointed a firearm at an Alberta Mountie.

Police on patrol on April 29 in a rural area about two hours east of Edmonton say a driver did not stop and later, a person inside pointed a firearm at an officer.

During the incident, the vehicle was driven in reverse over the Heinsburg Bridge on Secondary Highway 893 and was rolled into a ditch.

Police seized a shotgun, ammunition and methamphetamine, and laid several charges against:

  • Aaron Evan Nathan Smith, 33, from Frog Lake
  • Marina Dawn Smith, 32, from Frog Lake
  • Leroy Johnson Javier, 32, from Elizabeth Métis Settlement
  • Murvanna Kay Flamond, 28, from Fishing Lake Métis Settlement
  • Leticia Dumont, 26, from Ponoka

Both Smiths were taken into custody.

All five were given May court dates.