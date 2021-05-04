EDMONTON -- Five people were charged when they allegedly tried to flee a traffic stop and pointed a firearm at an Alberta Mountie.

Police on patrol on April 29 in a rural area about two hours east of Edmonton say a driver did not stop and later, a person inside pointed a firearm at an officer.

During the incident, the vehicle was driven in reverse over the Heinsburg Bridge on Secondary Highway 893 and was rolled into a ditch.

Police seized a shotgun, ammunition and methamphetamine, and laid several charges against:

Aaron Evan Nathan Smith, 33, from Frog Lake

Marina Dawn Smith, 32, from Frog Lake

Leroy Johnson Javier, 32, from Elizabeth Métis Settlement

Murvanna Kay Flamond, 28, from Fishing Lake Métis Settlement

Leticia Dumont, 26, from Ponoka

Both Smiths were taken into custody.

All five were given May court dates.