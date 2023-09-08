Firearm used in B.C. kidnapping linked to Alberta man: police

Several firearms and more than 1,200 rounds of ammunition were recently found in a Fort McMurray man's apartment.

Police say the search was the result of them learning the man was the registered owner of a firearm that was used in a kidnapping in British Columbia in April 2023.

Investigators do not believe the 39-year-old was "directly involved" in the kidnapping, however.

“This appears to be the case of a firearm finding its way into the criminal market, and any firearms investigation needs to be looked at thoroughly. If we see that one firearm has made its way into the community, it begs the question of how many more, what other crimes could they be used in, and that is something we take very seriously,” said Alberta Law Enforcement Teams Staff Sgt. Mark Wait in a news release.

In the man's Eagle Ridge apartment, police found three handguns, a bolt action rifle, a semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun, the ammunition, an expired possession and acquisition (PAL) licence, and various gun cases and magazines.

Four other firearms that are registered to him were not there.

The Fort McMurray resident was charged with five counts of failing to report a lost or stolen restricted firearm.

He is due in court in October.