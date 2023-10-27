Firearms, ammunition and drugs seized in Calling Lake bust

Several firearms were seized from a home in Calling Lake — the Alberta community that recently called a state of emergency due to rising levels in crime.

On Thursday, Mounties searched a home and found firearms, approximately 1,200 rounds of ammunition, knives, body armour, and suspected cocaine and methamphetamine.

A 38-year-old man is facing firearm and drug-related charges.

Calling Lake, a hamlet located about 200 kilometres north of Edmonton, declared the local state of emergency on Oct. 11.

"This situation has actually been going on for a few years now, but in the last maybe six months, it's gotten very dangerous," Reeve Marshall Auger told CTV News Edmonton at the time.

"There've been shootings, shootings not even particularly where people are getting shot at but ... in residential areas where people are shooting off guns. We've had a lot of break-ins and theft that have been taking place."

The state of emergency was renewed on Oct. 18.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Calling Lake to check on the status of the local state of emergency.