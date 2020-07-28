EDMONTON -- Residents living near a rural community centre in central Alberta were told to shelter in place while Mounties dealt with a "firearms incident" Tuesday morning.

Drayton Valley RCMP warned the public at 10 a.m. they had a field near Township Road 520 and Highway 22, by Moon Lake Hall, contained.

"The police have suspects contained in an area," the Mounties said.

"All area residents are asked to remain in their homes and shelter in place."

The facility is located roughly between Entwistle to the north and Drayton Valley to the south.

RCMP promised to provide an update when possible.

This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.