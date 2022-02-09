Firearms stolen during Red Deer break-and-enter, no suspects yet: RCMP

Red Deer RCMP are looking for two thieves involved in a break-and-enter in the city's north end in January. Police say they stole firearms from Sportsmen's Den and were seen on surveillance footage driving a minivan. (Source: RCMP) Red Deer RCMP are looking for two thieves involved in a break-and-enter in the city's north end in January. Police say they stole firearms from Sportsmen's Den and were seen on surveillance footage driving a minivan. (Source: RCMP)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Working on 'Nightmare Alley' a dream for Canadian Oscar nominees

Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley' features the famous director's attention to detail in large part to del Toro's dedicated Canadian collaborators, who include costume designer Luis Sequeira, production designer Tamara Deverell and set decorator Shane Vieau, all up for Oscars this year.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island