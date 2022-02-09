Firearms stolen during Red Deer break-and-enter, no suspects yet: RCMP

Red Deer police are looking for help from the public in identifying two thieves involved in a bread-and-enter in the city’s north end in January.

On. Jan. 26, between 4:45 a.m. and 5 a.m., two people broke into the Sportsmen’s Den at 76 Street and 50 Avenue and stole firearms, RCMP said.

The first thief is described as wearing white shoes, brown coveralls, a dark jacket, a black and red backpack plus a red bag.

Red Deer RCMP look to identify two thieves involved in a break-and-enter at the end of January. (Source: RCMP)

The second thief is described as wearing red shoes, light coloured pants and a dark jacket.

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public for help identifying two thieves involved in a break-and-enter on Jan. 26. (Source: RCMP)

According to police, surveillance footage shows the pair arriving at the sports store in a minivan.

Red Deer RCMP search for two thieves involved in a break-and-enter on Jan. 26. (Source: RCMP)

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.