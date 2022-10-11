Fireball above Alberta caught on camera

A flash of light spotted near the Alberta capital Monday night was a fireball travelling about 30 kilometers above earth, according to a local expert.

Driver Travis MacDonald captured dashcam footage of the fireball as he was headed north on Highway 2 at 10:08 p.m. He later shared the 11-second clip with CTV News Edmonton.

The flash was also captured by two University of Alberta cameras, one located on the main Edmonton campus and one located near the town of Athabasca.

A fireball above Alberta on October 10, 2022 (Source: University of Alberta/Global Fireball Observatory).

"Analysis of the data from the two cameras shows that the object was fairly weak, and the end point of the fireball was north of Athabasca and south of Calling Lake," professor Chris Herd said. "It is unlikely that anything made it to the ground."

Herd said the university's other cameras were clouded out at the time.