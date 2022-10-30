Firefighter taken to hospital, townhouses damaged in fire

Several townhouse units were damaged and a firefighter was injured after fire broke out Sunday morning.

At 4:58 a.m., fire crews were called to the area of 40 Avenue and 21 Street.

Six crews were initially dispatched to the scene, with four more crews being called in to assist. The fire was declared out at 11:14 a.m.

A firefighter was taken to hospital in stable condition, no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and officials are investigating.