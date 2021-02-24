EDMONTON -- A fire on the second floor of a northeast Edmonton apartment building had fire crews evacuating residents with a ladder truck.

Firefighters were called to the four-storey building at 129 Avenue and 64 Street at 5:54 p.m. Crews saw smoke coming from the second floor when they arrived at the apartment.

Residents were being evacuated from the third and fourth floors with a ladder truck.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Service says a couch was on fire.

One person was taken to hospital, though the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The fire was declared under control at 6:47 p.m.

EFRS has not said if any residents were displaced by the fire.