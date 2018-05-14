Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Firefighters battle blaze in southeast Edmonton garage
EFR responded to a garage fire in a residence in Hillview Crescent on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 3:36PM MDT
Edmonton Fire Rescue (EFR) crews battled a garage fire in a southeast Edmonton home Monday morning.
Crews were called to a residence in Hillview Crescent at 11:27 a.m., and arrived four minutes later, a City of Edmonton spokesperson told CTV News.
The fire was under control at 11:46 a.m.
The home was evacuated before firefighters arrived, and EMS assessed one person on scene, the city said.
EFR is investigating the cause and damage estimate.