Edmonton Fire Rescue (EFR) crews battled a garage fire in a southeast Edmonton home Monday morning.

Crews were called to a residence in Hillview Crescent at 11:27 a.m., and arrived four minutes later, a City of Edmonton spokesperson told CTV News.

The fire was under control at 11:46 a.m.

The home was evacuated before firefighters arrived, and EMS assessed one person on scene, the city said.

EFR is investigating the cause and damage estimate.