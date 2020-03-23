EDMONTON -- Firefighters closed Parsons Road in south Edmonton Monday evening while working to extinguish an inferno inside of Hui’s Wontons.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. to the strip-mall restaurant located at 99 Street/Parsons RoadS and 34 Avenue.

An official said no one was injured.

Cori Nicholls called the 911 after spotting smoke billowing from the building.

"Drove by and saw smoke, and then past the intersection saw flames coming out of the window," Nicholls said while watching fire crews.

After calling fire, Nicholls said she went door-to-door alerting people in neighbouring businesses to evacuate.

Hui’s Wontons was closed at the time, and it appeared the damage was contained to the one business.