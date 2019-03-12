

CTV Edmonton





One person was taken to hospital after a fire at a transitional home in downtown Edmonton on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters arrived at Dwayne’s Home at 102 Street and 100 Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Residents were evacuated and crews searched the building.

One resident told CTV News she saw flames coming out a second floor window.

They were able to contain the blaze to one suite.

Transit buses were brought in for the displaced residents.

The fire was brought under control around 6:50 a.m.

Dwayne’s Home describes itself as a 140 bedroom lodging house in downtown Edmonton with a mandate of helping chronically homeless citizens.