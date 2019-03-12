Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Firefighters battle early morning blaze at Dwayne's Home building
Crews were called to a transitional house on 102 Street and 100 Avenue on Tuesday morning. (EVAN KLIPPENSTEIN/CTV EDMONTON)
CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 7:38AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 12, 2019 7:57AM MDT
One person was taken to hospital after a fire at a transitional home in downtown Edmonton on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters arrived at Dwayne’s Home at 102 Street and 100 Avenue around 6:30 a.m.
Residents were evacuated and crews searched the building.
One resident told CTV News she saw flames coming out a second floor window.
They were able to contain the blaze to one suite.
Transit buses were brought in for the displaced residents.
The fire was brought under control around 6:50 a.m.
Dwayne’s Home describes itself as a 140 bedroom lodging house in downtown Edmonton with a mandate of helping chronically homeless citizens.