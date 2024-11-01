EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Firefighters battle garage fire at abandoned Edmonton property

    Garage fire at abandoned property on Nov. 1, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
    Flames shot into the morning sky from a garage fire at 99 Street and 90 Avenue on Friday morning.

    The detached garage is on the same lot as a boarded up house.

    One lane of 99 Street was closed while crews battled the fire.

    There's no information on a cause or injuries at this time.

