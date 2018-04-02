Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) responded to a house fire in southeast Edmonton Monday morning.

Crews were called to a residence in the area of 69 Street and 31 Avenue at 8:04 a.m., and arrived on scene three minutes later, EFRS said.

Firefighters saw smoke upon arrival, and had the blaze under control by 8:35 a.m.

The fire was fully out at 10:40 a.m., EFRS said.

The cause and damage are still unknown.

Several houses were evacuated while firefighters worked on the fire, firefighters said.

Two people were assisted on scene, but did not have to be taken to the hospital.