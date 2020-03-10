EDMONTON -- Police closed 91 Street in south Edmonton Tuesday night while firefighters battled a large industrial blaze.

At least a dozen firefighters could be seen entering and exiting the building while a ladder truck sprayed water from above.

HAZMAT trucks were also on scene as the fire sent big plumes of smoke drifting east of the fire.

Officers had roadblocks at 51 Avenue and 58 Avenue and were directing traffic away from the area.

This is a developing story; it will be updated as information becomes available.