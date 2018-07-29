Fire crews responded to an early morning fire at a west Edmonton industrial area Sunday.

The call about an outside fire at 20204 113 Avenue came in at 3:03 a.m. Crews kept the blaze away from buildings in the area, Edmonton Fire Rescue said.

The fire was declared under control at 6:22 a.m.

EFR said water had to be shuttled in because there aren’t enough hydrants in the industrial area.

No one was injured in the fire.

There is no word on what sparked the blaze.