EDMONTON -- Crews are fighting a fire in a neighbourhood in southwest Edmonton.

At least two homes under construction at Cooper Link SW and Cooper Link SW are in flames.

A neighbour tells CTV News Edmonton that the fire started in a home between the two. He says it was quickly consumed and spread to the other two houses.

Large flames and heavy smoke can be seen in the area.

Seven crews were initially sent to the fire when the call came in just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday. A second alarm was declared shortly after and six additional crews were dispatched to the scene.

Homes in the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution.

This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.