Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Firefighters battling large blaze at southeast Edmonton commercial block
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is on scene at the fire on Wagner Road on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
EFRS battling a large fire in southeast Edmonton on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Published Saturday, May 5, 2018 2:56PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 5, 2018 3:05PM MDT
Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a commercial block in south Edmonton on Saturday afternoon.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) received a call about a fire on Wagner Road at 1:31 p.m.
Crews are still on scene.
More to come…