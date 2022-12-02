Firefighters called to Allendale home

Firefighters were called to Edmonton's Allendale community early Friday morning.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived at the house at 6106 106 St. at 5:30 a.m., fire crews had already finished their work and city crews were boarding the building up.

The back and one of the sides of the home had appeared to have been damaged in a fire.

It is not known if anyone was inside of the house when flames broke out.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services for more information.