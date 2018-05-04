After dozens of firefighters were called to fires in two central Edmonton houses Thursday night, crews were back in the same location less than 12 hours later.

On Friday after 6:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the area of 104 Street and 107 Avenue. A spokesperson said smoke could be seen coming from the roof of one of the homes.

Three crews went to the scene, and put out hotspots that had developed on the top floor.

The hotspots flared up hours after crews were called to the same home Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to a home on 104 Street near 107 Avenue at about 9 p.m. Crews arrived to find one house engulfed in flames, with the blaze spreading to the home next door.

A nearby apartment building was evacuated as a precaution.

The fire was deemed under control after 10 p.m. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

An Edmonton Fire Rescue spokesperson said police are not investigating the fires, EFR investigators are on the scene determining the cause and damages.