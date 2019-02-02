

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Firefighters were called to a garage fire in northwest Edmonton early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. at 12211 St. Albert Trail.

No people were inside the building, whose roof collapsed in the fire.

According to District Chief Rob Garth, the cause of the blaze is unknown.

He said the cold made the job harder, and as a result, crew members had to rotate on and off.