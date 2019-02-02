Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Firefighters called to garage blaze
Firefighters were called to 12211 St. Albert Trail around 2 a.m. to put out a fire at a detached garage.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Saturday, February 2, 2019 10:55AM MST
Firefighters were called to a garage fire in northwest Edmonton early Saturday morning.
The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. at 12211 St. Albert Trail.
No people were inside the building, whose roof collapsed in the fire.
According to District Chief Rob Garth, the cause of the blaze is unknown.
He said the cold made the job harder, and as a result, crew members had to rotate on and off.