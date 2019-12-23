EDMONTON -- Edmonton firefighters were called to a west-end hotel Monday evening.

The two-storey Jasper Place Hotel is located at 153 Street and Stony Plain Road.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene around 9:30 p.m., guests with suitcases could be seen waiting outside as Edmonton Fire Rescue Service members worked.

As of 10 p.m., it was not clear how many people had been affected, or if anyone had been injured.

This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.