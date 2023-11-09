EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Firefighters called to old hangar space early Thursday

    Firefighters were called to an old hangar at the site of Edmonton's former municipal airport early Thursday morning.

    At 5 a.m., eight units were on scene and firefighters were working to ensure flames did not spread from the office space inside the building to the hangar space. 

    The fire on Thursday was called in at 2:50 a.m. and declared under control at 6:45 a.m.

    As of 10:50 a.m., two units were still on scene to manage hot spots.

    No injuries were reported. 

    Correction

    This story previously incorrectly reported the fire was in the Hangar 11 building. 

