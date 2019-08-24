Mid-Saturday morning, four firefighting crews were still putting out the hotspots of a blaze that burned up a strip club in south Edmonton.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called to the Diamond's Gentlemen's Club at 5 a.m. Plumes of smoke and flames were seen coming out of the roof of the building.

The fire was considered under control before 7 a.m., and firefighters were still working on hotspots at 11:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation, as is a damage estimate so far.