Firefighters called to south Edmonton strip club for 5 a.m. blaze
Firefighters were called at 5 a.m. Aug. 24 to the Diamond's Gentlemen's Club, where smoke and flames were seen coming out of the strip club's roof.
Published Saturday, August 24, 2019 11:41AM MDT
Mid-Saturday morning, four firefighting crews were still putting out the hotspots of a blaze that burned up a strip club in south Edmonton.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called to the Diamond's Gentlemen's Club at 5 a.m. Plumes of smoke and flames were seen coming out of the roof of the building.
The fire was considered under control before 7 a.m., and firefighters were still working on hotspots at 11:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation, as is a damage estimate so far.