Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Firefighters contain blaze to basement in east Edmonton townhouse
Published Monday, May 7, 2018 11:36AM MDT
Firefighters responded to a basement fire in east Edmonton early Monday morning.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) received a call about a townhouse fire in the area of 105 Avenue and 45 Street at 3:35 a.m.
The blaze was contained to the basement and was under control by 4:19 a.m.
The lone occupant of the home was treated for smoke inhalation on scene.
There is no damage estimate or cause yet.