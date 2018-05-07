Firefighters responded to a basement fire in east Edmonton early Monday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) received a call about a townhouse fire in the area of 105 Avenue and 45 Street at 3:35 a.m.

The blaze was contained to the basement and was under control by 4:19 a.m.

The lone occupant of the home was treated for smoke inhalation on scene.

There is no damage estimate or cause yet.