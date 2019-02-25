A group of Edmonton firefighters who have spent the last eight days atop their fire hall in the bitter cold came down Monday morning.

The group pledged to raise $120,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Canada, but extended the fundraiser on Thursday when they were still $40,000 short.

“It’s been a long week. Eight days up on a roof is a long time, but it’s also been really inspiring,” firefighter Troy Fran told CTV News.

Over the weekend, the group closed in on their goal.

“This weekend we had a huge donation from Edmonton Civic Employees Charitable Assistance Fund for $25,000, which is a huge donation for us, and we had a lot of citizens step and help get us off the roof,” Farn explained.

He said he and the others are “super thankful for the way the citizens helped us get off and proud to be an employee of this community.”

The fundraiser was one of the station’s longest; Farn said he has participated in campouts lasting 11 days.

The group spent their first night on the roof last Monday.