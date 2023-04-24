Firefighters evacuating homes in northwest Edmonton because of grass fire

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is evacuating residents from the Albany neighbourhood in northwest Edmonton because of a grass fire.

Video of the fire obtained by CTV News Edmonton shows flames encroaching on homes in the neighbourhood.

Update: the community of Albany in northwest Edmonton is being evacuated due to the growing grass fire at Anthony Henday Drive & 127 Street. Fire crews remains on scene. — Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (@EdmontonFire) April 24, 2023

The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 127 Street and Anthony Henday Drive.

By 4:15 p.m., police had closed Anthony Henday Drive eastbound at Campbell Road because of the fire.

Eastbound traffic is being rerouted onto Campbell Road.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said nine units were dispatched to the call.

A grass fire burns near the Albany neighbourhood in Edmonton on April 24, 2023. A grass fire burns near Anthony Henday Drive on April 24, 2023. Firefighters on scene in northwest Edmonton because of a grass fire.

Flames from a grass fire can be seen behind a row of homes in Edmonton on April 24, 2023.

Earlier in the day crews were called to a different grass fire at 211 Street and Fort Road.

Firefighters arrived at that scene around 9:30 a.m.

The fire was declared under control around 11 a.m.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation as a result of the fire.

Crews were called to fight a grass fire in northeast Edmonton on April 24, 2023.