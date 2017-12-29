Fire crews in and around Edmonton have been dealing with an increase in alarms during the current cold snap.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) told CTV News they have received about 40 per cent more calls per day since Christmas Day.

In Spruce Grove, firefighters responded to a fire alarm in an apartment building at 1 Spruce Ridge Drive at 3:08 a.m. Upon arrival, crews located a fire inside an apartment unit on the second floor.

As a result, residents were evacuated from their suites, but due to extreme cold weather, they were allowed to wait in the lobby, Spruce Grove Fire Services (SGFR) said.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, SGFR said.

Residents went back to their suites by 5 a.m., but two units are inhabitable due to fire and water damage, SGFR said.

SGFR determined that the fire was caused by candles left unattended.

In Edmonton, a blaze at a condo building in the area of 107 Street and 31 EFRS Fire Rescue Services said. An investigation is underway to determine the cause and damage estimate.

The State and Main restaurant in Windermere was evacuated just before 11 a.m. after a fire.

In Grande Prairie, fire crews battled a large house fire in -35 C weather Thursday night. No one was home at the time of the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.

Robert Kosterman, the SGFC fire chief told CTV News that, during winter months and extreme cold weather, firefighters have to be more careful of road conditions, slippery surfaces, and leaving stepping outside from a fire with wet gear.

Despite the freezing conditions, a Spruce Grove firefighter said he is ready for the extreme weather.

“With our gear, we’re nice and warm,” Ron Cooper said. “Normally we have our regular uniform, shirt and pants, but today for myself and some of the other firefighters, we’ll put on our long underwear.”

With files from Angela Jung