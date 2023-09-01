Firefighters find dead man in northwest Edmonton home, homicide detectives investigating
Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death in the area of 132 Street and 133 Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
Firefighters found a dead man in a northwest Edmonton home early Friday morning, and homicide detectives are investigating the death.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services found the victim in a home near 132 Street and 133 Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. and called police.
EPS Homicide Section detectives are investigating.
The autopsy is scheduled for next Thursday.
Anyone with information or video is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.