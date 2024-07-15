Firefighters have responded to 59 calls for people, pets in vehicles so far in July

As temperatures begin to climb again in the city, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is issuing yet another warning to drivers not to leave animals or people in vehicles.

EFRS says so far in July, firefighters have been dispatched to 59 calls involving people or pets left unattended in vehicles.

In the entire month of July 2023, crews responded to only 63 calls.

"With extreme heat returning this week, we urge Edmontonians to reconsider travel plans if there is a possibility that a child or pet may be left alone in a vehicle, even for a moment," EFRS said.

Temperatures are expected to be 30 C and above for the rest of the week.

The City of Edmonton activated its extreme heat response on Monday morning.

This is the fourth time in a week that CTV News Edmonton has written about pets and people in vehicles.