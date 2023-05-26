Firefighters making progress across Alberta, but Edmonton remains under fire ban heading into the weekend
The number of wildfires burning in Alberta's protected forest areas has continued to drop.
As of Friday afternoon, Alberta Wildfire was counting 51 wildfires across the province, including 14 which remain classified as out of control.
Among the largest is a 122,000-hectare wildfire in northwestern Alberta near the B.C. border and community of Rainbow Lake, a 74,000-hectare wildfire affecting the communities of Little Red River Cree Nation in northern Alberta, a 109,000-hectare blaze southeast of Peace River, three out-of-control fires south of Lesser Slave Lake, and two fires more than 55,000 hectares in size near Fox Creek.
The day before, there were 55 wildfires for which the provincial department was leading the firefighting.
"You can see the progress firefighters have been making on containing these wildfires reflected in the numbers," said Melissa Story of Alberta Wildfire.
Due to improving conditions, some regions saw fire bans change to fire restrictions Friday. Wood campfires are now allowed in designated campgrounds and on private property, but will remain banned on public land.
Fire bans will remain in place in areas of central and northern Alberta still experiencing high risk, including the High Level, Fort McMurray and Yellowhead County areas.
The City of Edmonton also remains under a fire ban put in by the municipality.
Current fire bans and restrictions for Alberta can be found here.
The number of evacuation orders has dropped to six. Around 5,257 Albertans are still displaced.
When the Alberta government declared a state of emergency on May 6, there were 110 wildfires burning in the province.
The state of emergency is set to expire on June 3. Premier Danielle Smith said Friday the next government – which will be elected May 29 – will decide whether or not to extend it.
Story said it's likely the state of emergency will be extended, as there remains 21 local states of emergency and three Band Council resolutions in place.
"What we're looking to see is the situation to improve quite a bit," she added. "So there's still quite a bit of work to be done before we can remove that."
With files from The Canadian Press
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A fractious history': Planning of Canada Day festivities sparks controversy
The planning of Canada Day festivities in a few major Canadian cities has sparked controversy — and one professor says it’s not surprising given the country’s complicated history.
Vancouver man, 64, dies while attempting to fulfil dream of summiting Mount Everest
A Vancouver man died while attempting to fulfill his life-long dream of summiting Mount Everest, his family and colleagues confirm.
Threat to Queen Elizabeth II during 1983 US trip detailed in FBI documents
The FBI has disclosed a potential threat to Queen Elizabeth II during her 1983 trip to the United States.
'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024 due to an ongoing medical condition.
B.C. passengers win compensation for cancelled Air Canada flight
Air Canada has been ordered to pay more than $1,500 in damages and fees to two B.C. passengers whose travel plans were delayed more than seven hours due to staffing constraints amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
More Canadians are experiencing allergies due to climate change, experts say
Allergies in both children and adults have definitely been on the rise over the last several years, much of the rise in allergies and asthma 'can be directly linked to climate change,' experts say.
WestJet pilots deal grants 24% pay raise over four years
WestJet pilots are poised to get a 24 per cent pay bump over four years under an agreement-in-principle between the company and the union.
Rare classic cars up for auction after huge 230-vehicle find
Car enthusiasts will be able to get their hands on a rare Lancia B24 Spider America when an impressive fleet of 230 classic cars discovered in warehouses and an abandoned church in Holland comes up for auction.
German police to probe Pink Floyd star Roger Waters after he wore a satirical Nazi costume during concert
Police in Germany have launched a criminal investigation into Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, after he appeared dressed in a costume resembling a Nazi uniform during two concerts in Berlin last week.
Calgary
-
Man charged in deadly unprovoked attack in downtown Calgary
Calgary police have identified a man stabbed to death in the downtown core on Thursday, as well as the man charged in the homicide.
-
'We're in crisis mode': Calgary Humane Society hopeful for adoptions as animal shelter hits full capacity
The Calgary Humane Society no longer has the capacity to take in more dogs or cats.
-
WestJet pilots deal grants 24% pay raise over four years
WestJet pilots are poised to get a 24 per cent pay bump over four years under an agreement-in-principle between the company and the union.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Catholic school administrators accused of bigotry over email circulated online
The Greater Saskatoon Catholic School (GSCS) division is facing accusations of bigotry after a screenshot of an email purported to be from the superintendent circulated widely online Thursday.
-
139 Sask. COVID-19 deaths since start of year, 2 flu deaths
There have been 139 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the year in Saskatchewan, according to the province.
-
Some Sask. wildfire evacuees returning home
Buffalo Narrows residents have been given the go-ahead to return home by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
Regina
-
13-year-old girl charged after threats made to Regina school
A 13-year-old girl has been charged after threats were allegedly made towards a Regina school Friday morning.
-
Recent rainfall reduces wildfire threat across Saskatchewan
Recent rainfall in some parts of Saskatchewan has reduced the wildfire threat in the province, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
-
Bargaining underway for new contract for Sask. teachers
Contract negotiations for a new contract for Saskatchewan teachers began this week between the Teachers’ Bargaining Committee and Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee.
Atlantic
-
A sunny, summery Sunday for the Maritimes
High pressure and a wind that will bring warmer air in out of New England will give plenty of sunshine this weekend and a summery feel on Sunday.
-
N.S. Apple Blossom Festival back in full swing
The 89th Apple Blossom Festival is underway and the long running Annapolis Valley tradition is back in full-swing following a lull over the pandemic.
-
N.B. government expands review of province's policy on sexual orientation in schools
The New Brunswick government has expanded the review of the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
Toronto
-
Girl, 17, shot with replica firearm outside Brampton pizza place
A total of nine schools were placed under hold-and-secure orders for most of Friday afternoon after a teen girl was shot with a replica firearm at a shopping plaza in Brampton.
-
Toronto Pearson warns of 'unusual activity' around airport this weekend
Toronto Pearson airport is warning residents they may see some ‘unusual activity’ around the airport.
-
Investigation underway outside Ontario daycare after missing child found dead
A child was found dead after going missing from an Ontario town on Thursday night.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 4 seriously injured after car crashes into Montreal bus shelter
Four men in their 20s were seriously injured Friday afternoon after the car they were travelling in crashed into a bus shelter in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood, police and paramedics say. Witnesses at the scene told CTV News that they saw the car speeding on Cote Saint-Luc Road before it appeared to lose control, strike a tree and then hit the bus shelter.
-
Unclear how senior was overlooked in evacuation of burning building: Montreal fire chief
Montreal's fire chief says it's unclear why a man in his 80s was overlooked during the evacuation of a burning heritage building Thursday night. While officials initially reported that all occupants had been removed, the man was discovered in an apartment hours later and transported to hospital for to be treated hypothermia.
-
'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024 due to an ongoing medical condition.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Pembroke, Ont. homicide victims identified as Toronto-area teens
The victims of a double homicide in Pembroke, Ont. last weekend have been identified as 16-year-olds from the Greater Toronto Area, police said Friday.
-
What you need to know about road closures and traffic in Ottawa this weekend
Ottawa motorists will want to pack their patience for the drive around the capital this weekend, with several road closures in effect for construction projects and events.
-
'Proof is in the pudding': OC Transpo won’t commit to opening date for Trillium Line
OC Transpo says construction on the Trillium Line is progressing, but still won’t commit to a specific launch date for the north-south rail line until after the trial period.
Kitchener
-
Here are the major road construction projects scheduled in Waterloo region this summer
The warm weather is here and city and regional crews are already busy with a number of road construction projects drivers should be aware of this summer.
-
Kitchener warns Victoria Park organizers it will enforce bylaws as camping challenge set to get underway
An event spanning 24 hours with the aim of bringing attention to homelessness is set to get underway at Victoria Park Friday night, despite city staff saying the plan could violate bylaws.
-
Youths charged after police seize loaded handgun in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say officers have seized a loaded handgun while investigating a stolen motor vehicle in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Two ‘aggressive’ hitchhikers on Hwy. 17 charged
Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people following reports of hitchhikers displaying aggressive behaviour along the Highway 17 East corridor in Kenora.
-
Sentence delayed for man charged in connection with a triple shooting in northern Ont.
Sentencing was delayed in Timmins on Friday for Jahrelle Bishop, 25, of Toronto, in connection with a triple shooting in Schumacher on Sept. 23, 2021.
-
Sudbury crews battle fire at family home in Azilda
Greater Sudbury firefighters are on the scene Friday afternoon of a fire engulfing a single family home on Notre Dame Street West in Azilda.
Winnipeg
-
Florida man pleads not guilty after Canada-U.S. human smuggling tragedy in Manitoba
A Florida man pleaded not guilty to human smuggling charges Friday in a case linked to the discovery last year of a family of four migrants from India found frozen to death just steps from the Canada-U.S. border.
-
Planning begins for new interchange on Perimeter Highway
The Manitoba government has begun its project planning for a new interchange at the intersection of the Perimeter Highway and St. Anne’s Road.
-
'Planning to attack me': Woman shares warning with others after attack in south Winnipeg
A woman is sharing a recent experience where she said she was attacked in south Winnipeg, in hopes others will be more vigilant in their daily activities.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver man, 64, dies while attempting to fulfil dream of summiting Mount Everest
A Vancouver man died while attempting to fulfill his life-long dream of summiting Mount Everest, his family and colleagues confirm.
-
1 dead, 2 in hospital after Surrey crash
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Surrey Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Kamloops shooting victim has died, case now a homicide investigation, RCMP say
Police say a woman shot in Kamloops Sunday evening has died.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. passengers win compensation for cancelled Air Canada flight
Air Canada has been ordered to pay more than $1,500 in damages and fees to two B.C. passengers whose travel plans were delayed more than seven hours due to staffing constraints amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Saanich man arrested after wielding plastic sword, smashing bus window
Mounties say a 19-year-old Saanich man was arrested after wielding a plastic sword and smashing the window of a transit bus in Colwood.
-
Province announces plans for new cancer centre in Nanaimo
The British Columbia government says central Vancouver Island residents are one step closer to having cancer treatment options available locally after a concept plan was approved for a new cancer centre in Nanaimo.