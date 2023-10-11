Edmonton

    • Firefighters on scene at fire at empty building north of downtown

    Firefighters were called to a fire at a building at 101 Street and 108 A Avenue on Oct. 11, 2023. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) Firefighters were called to a fire at a building at 101 Street and 108 A Avenue on Oct. 11, 2023. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

    Fire broke out at a building at 101 Street and 108 A Avenue on Wednesday.

    Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says the call came in at 12:36 p.m.

    Six units were dispatched to the scene.

    Thick smoke prevented firefighters from entering the building, EFRS said, so firefighters were forced to battle the fire from outside.

    As of 1 p.m., Kingsway Avenue was closed in both directions between 99 Street and 102 Street, and 101 Street was closed in both directions between Kingsway and 109 A Avenue as a result of the fire.

    EFRS says the building is unoccupied.

    Firefighters were called to a fire at a building at 101 Street and 108 A Avenue on Oct. 11, 2023. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

