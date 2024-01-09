Firefighters on scene in Eastwood; 1 hospitalized

One person was taken to hospital from a fire in northwest Edmonton on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to 11844 79 St. – which Edmonton Fire Rescue Services believes was an empty house – around 11:25 a.m.

A total of six rigs plus a winter decon unit were assigned.

EFRS did not say how the person was injured. CTV News Edmonton saw emergency responders performing chest compressions on a patient who was loaded into an ambulance.

The fire was still active as of 12:30 p.m.

More to come…