Firefighters prevent early morning blaze from spreading
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called at 2:40 a.m. to a home near 118 Avenue and 79 Street, where crews found a detached shed and fence on fire.
Published Saturday, July 20, 2019 3:30PM MDT
Firefighters managed to keep a fire from spreading from a shed and fence to an Edmonton home Friday night.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called at 2:40 a.m. to a home near 118 Avenue and 79 Street.
Although they were initially told the house was on fire, crews found only a detached shed and property fence were on fire.
While protecting the home, firefighters extinguished the fire by 3:24 a.m.
No injuries were reported in the blaze.