Firefighters managed to keep a fire from spreading from a shed and fence to an Edmonton home Friday night.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called at 2:40 a.m. to a home near 118 Avenue and 79 Street.

Although they were initially told the house was on fire, crews found only a detached shed and property fence were on fire.

While protecting the home, firefighters extinguished the fire by 3:24 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.