

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





Firefighters responded to a fire at a chemical plant in north Edmonton early Thursday morning.

The call came in at 5:02 a.m. from Hexion Canada – a chemical plant located in the area of 156 Street and 126 Avenue.

The blaze was under control at 5:38 a.m., an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson told CTV News.

There were people working in the building at the time, and although everyone was evacuated, no rescues were needed and no injuries reported, fire said.

Hazmat was also on scene because there were chemicals on site, fire said, and they are working to decontaminate the area.