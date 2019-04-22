Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Firefighters respond to northwest Edmonton house fire
Firefighters responded to a house fire in northwest Edmonton Monday night.
Published Monday, April 22, 2019 10:55PM MDT
Crews were called to a house in the area of 189 Street and 122 Avenue just after 10 p.m.
The house was engulfed when firefighters arrived.
Crews are still working to put the fire out.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in the fire, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said.