EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Firefighters working to control blaze on 83 Avenue

    168 Street, 83 Avenue fire Nov. 28 2024
    Firefighters were called to a multi-unit residential building in west Edmonton Thursday morning.

    The blaze at 168 Street and 83 Avenue was reported around 8:45 a.m.

    EMS assessed three people at the scene, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said, but did not have any information about their condition.

    As of 10:15 a.m., crews were still working to bring the fire under control. 

